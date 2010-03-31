Father, girlfriend charged after boy found locked in basement - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Father, girlfriend charged after boy found locked in basement

Robert Johnson (Source: Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
Angela Toland (Source: Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

By Heartland News

JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -  A Jefferson County dad and his live-in girlfriend face charges for allegedly locking his 14-year-old son in a basement.

Jefferson County Sheriff Roger Mulch says a neighbor who went to the home Wednesday and heard screams from inside the house, but no one came to the door.  A boy yelled to the neighbor that he'd been locked in the basement and he needed help.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office dispatch got a 911 call at 12:14 p.m. about a child yelling for someone to call police.  When police arrived, the boy was placed in protective custody and his dad, 43-year-old Robert Johnson and his girlfriend, 26-year-old Angela Toland were arrested and charged with unlawful restraint and endangering the health and welfare of a child.

Investigators are now working to determine how long the boy was locked in the basement, but say it was as little as 12 hours or as long as a week.

They took the boy into protective custody then took him to the hospital so a doctor could examine him.

The boy was then turned over to the Department of Children and Family Services.

Johnson and Toland were taken to the Jefferson County Jail on charges of unlawful restraint and endangering the life or health of a child.  They were not at the home when deputies found the boy.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Illinois State Police, and Illinois Department of Children and Family Services are still investigating.

