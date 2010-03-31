Tamms standoff suspect in custody

By Heartland News

TAMMS, IL (KFVS) - A standoff that lasted more than nine hours ends with the suspect surrendering to police.

According to the Alexander County Sheriff's Department, 27-year-old La Antonio Jones is behind bars facing domestic violence and other charges.

It started out as a domestic assault call Wednesday morning involving a husband and a wife.

It then turned into a standoff after the man refused to surrender to police, according to Alexander County Sheriff David Barkett.

When deputies arrived, the wife was not in the home and the husband was there by himself. There were no hostages.

The sheriff says La Antonio Jones was considered armed and dangerous, however no weapons were found in the home.

The stretch of Highway 127 around the home was shut down, and surrounding residences were evacuated.

It certainly drew a lot of attention.

"Never in Tamms", said Alonzo Spraggs. "Heard about it on the TV, but never thought I'd be a part of it."

Neighbor Alonzo Spraggs was evacuated along with several others nearby.

Although police never found any weapons inside the home, Spraggs says he knows the suspect had weapons at one point because Spraggs says he helped the man clean them.

"Had them (long guns) recently, but evidently had gotten rid of them. He had them not long ago," said Spraggs.

The standoff was lengthy, about nine hours in all.

"Once tactical response deployed, we sent in a robot to search the residence and the K9 dog... then he gave up", said Captain Harold Masse, Commander of Illinois State Police District 22.

Just before 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, La Antonio Jones was escorted out of the house without incident or injuries.

Sheriff Barkett says he hates to even think about the outcome without the aid of the tactical team, "I can't imagine or fathom that at all."

It's this type of service Barkett says could disappear as deep budget cuts from the state level loom. "Without these people and supporting each other, we are so few and small right now we could have had loss of life."

"The State Police is needed in Southern Illinois. You can ask any sheriff's department. We'll do what we can to continue doing what we can to be viable to these agencies," said Masse.

Those who witnessed the drama in Tamms unfold agree, saying cuts could be dangerous.

"I think it would be a mistake," said Alonzo Spraggs.

Jones had a warrant out for his arrest out of Missouri for a parole violation.

He's now charged with domestic violence, and other charges for the stunt he pulled Wednesday are pending.

