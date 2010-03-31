Prosecutor to seek death penalty against man accused in murder - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Prosecutor to seek death penalty against man accused in triple murder

By Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
By Heartland News

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) - The man accused of shooting and killing a pregnant mother and her teenage son back in October faced a judge Wednesday afternoon for a motion hearing.

Ryan Terrell Patterson faces first degree murder charges in connection with the deaths of Jamie Orman, her 15-year-old son and unborn child.  He also faces an attempted arson charge.

Patterson is accused of being part of a murder plot along with Michelle Lawrence and Samuel "Ray-Ray" Hughes.

Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor Morley Swingle says he is seeking the death penalty against Patterson.

"Just because we're seeking it doesn't mean we're going to get it," said Swingle. "It's up to a jury to decide if he's guilty and what his punishment he should get."

Patterson appeared in plain clothes at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson.

"We're very pleased," said Derrick Orman's father, Bruce Orman. "We're taking it day by day. Some days are better than others."

At least six members of the Orman family and about a dozen of Patterson's were inside the courtroom.

It was quiet for the most part.  As Patterson was led inside by authorities he nodded to his family and they told him they loved him.

A second attorney was appointed for Patterson.

The defense  requested medical and psychiatric records of Michelle Lawrence who is accused of setting the murder plot in motion.

Police say Michelle Lawrence thought up the plan to kill her soon to be ex-husband.  Instead, his pregnant girlfriend and her son were killed.

A decision will be made on Lawrence's psychiatric records at Patterson's next motion hearing on Wednesday.

