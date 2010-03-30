Perryville clinic, former office manager sentenced - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Perryville clinic, former office manager sentenced in health care fraud scheme

By Greg Webb, Producer
Connect

By Heartland News

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL (KFVS) - Convenient Health Care Clinic of Perryville, MO, will be on probation for the next five years and must pay more than $17,500 in fines on allegations of health care fraud.

A news release from U.S. attorney A. Courtney Cox says a clinic official pleaded guilty to making false statements to a federal health care program, health care fraud and theft or embezzlement from an employee benefit plan.  In addition, former office manger Laura Ann Elder, 41, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty in Tuesday to billing government programs for physicians who were no longer employed by the clinic. 

Elder was sentenced to three years probation.

The clinic reached a separate civil settlement in the amount of $193,510.14 with the government, all of which has been paid, Cox said. 

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved. 

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly