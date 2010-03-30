Perryville clinic, former office manager sentenced in health care fraud scheme

By Heartland News

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL (KFVS) - Convenient Health Care Clinic of Perryville, MO, will be on probation for the next five years and must pay more than $17,500 in fines on allegations of health care fraud.

A news release from U.S. attorney A. Courtney Cox says a clinic official pleaded guilty to making false statements to a federal health care program, health care fraud and theft or embezzlement from an employee benefit plan. In addition, former office manger Laura Ann Elder, 41, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty in Tuesday to billing government programs for physicians who were no longer employed by the clinic.

Elder was sentenced to three years probation.

The clinic reached a separate civil settlement in the amount of $193,510.14 with the government, all of which has been paid, Cox said.

