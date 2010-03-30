Rep. Emerson discusses emergency flooding plan

Route E in Perry County will be closed until further notice due to the rising floodwater from the Mississippi River. All of Route V in Madison County is closed due to heavy rain.

Is it a preview of a worse situation to come? Water continues to cover roads in Perry and Cape County as the Mississippi remains above flood stage in several areas. Some roads in Perry and Scott counties are closed due to flooding.

by Heartland News

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - As the Heartland continues dealing with minor flooding, U.S. Rep. Jo Ann Emerson says she wants to make sure people in the area are ready if things get worse.

Rep. Emerson stopped at the Red Cross office Tuesday to talk to local help agencies about their plans in case of disaster.

"I want an assurance that FEMA and the state emergency management folks, the Corps of Engineers and our Cape Girardeau emergency management office that everybody has been talking to each other, that we had a coordinated plan to protect life, absolutely number one and to do everything possible to ensure in advance of the storm that we were ready," said Rep. Emerson.

The Republican congresswoman also stopped in New Madrid to speak with local representatives. In Cape Girardeau, the river is forecast to crest Wednesday at 38.8 feet.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.