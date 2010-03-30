Suspect identified in Jackson hotel assault & robbery

By Heartland News

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) - A suspect accused of assaulting a Jackson hotel employee and the business last Thursday morning has been identified as Julie S. Burns.

Burns, 42, is also known to use the last name Lowe, Jackson Police Lt. Rodney Barnes said in a news release. The investigation also linked Burns to a home invasion in Cape Girardeau on or about March 24, Barnes said.

A warrant has been issued for Burns charging her with two counts of felony first-degree robbery. Burns is at large and should be considered dangerous.

Burns is accused of assaulting an employee of Jackson's Comfort Suites Hotel just before 1 a.m. on March 25. An employee told police an unidentified woman walked into the hotel lobby and asked to see a room, then assaulted her as she walked away from the front desk. The employee said the suspect then told her she was armed.

The clerk told police she was able to get away from the suspect and lock herself in a room. She emerged from the room a short time later to find cash and the hotel's master keys missing.

