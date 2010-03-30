Suspect identified in Jackson hotel assault & robbery - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Suspect identified in Jackson hotel assault & robbery

By Greg Webb, Producer
Connect
Julie S. Burns (Photo: Jackson Police Dept.) Julie S. Burns (Photo: Jackson Police Dept.)

By Heartland News

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) - A suspect accused of assaulting a Jackson hotel employee and the business last Thursday morning has been identified as Julie S. Burns. 

Burns, 42, is also known to use the last name Lowe, Jackson Police Lt. Rodney Barnes said in a news release.  The investigation also linked Burns to a home invasion in Cape Girardeau on or about March 24, Barnes said.

A warrant has been issued for Burns charging her with two counts of felony first-degree robbery.  Burns is at large and should be considered dangerous.

Burns is accused of assaulting an employee of Jackson's Comfort Suites Hotel just before 1 a.m. on March 25.  An employee told police an unidentified woman walked into the hotel lobby and asked to see a room, then assaulted her as she walked away from the front desk.  The employee said the suspect then told her she was armed.

The clerk told police she was able to get away from the suspect and lock herself in a room.  She emerged from the room a short time later to find cash and the hotel's master keys missing.  

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly