Neighbor speaks about break-in, shooting

Neighbor speaks about break-in, shooting

By Zakk Gammon - bio | email

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Police continue their investigating into the break-in that lead to a shooting. It happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

"They drive by every once in a while, but as far as police activity, not like last night," said neighbor Carla Gordon.

She says she's lived in this neighborhood for about six months.  Gordon says she likes the area and this is the first time anything like this has happened.

Neighbors tell Heartland News the break-in happened at 503 South Benton St.  Police say the homeowner apparently shot at the intruder which, according to the homeowner, scared the intruder away.

Gordon says this could have been avoided if people just left each other alone.

"Mind your own business," said Gordon. "I pretty much stick to myself and I don't worry about the neighbors. They do what they do and I do what I do."

Gordon went on to say she thinks the alleged intruder should be punished.

"You can't just go breaking into somebody's house. That's nuts," said Gordon.

The suspect is still on the run.  Police say the homeowner described him as a black male about 6'2".  Anyone with information is asked to call police.

