Six year old run over by 15-year-old driver

NEW MADRID, MO (KFVS) - A six-year-old girl is in the hospital with serious injuries after she was run over by a car outside an apartment complex in New Madrid Monday afternoon.

New Madrid Police Chief Claude McFerren says the girl was outside an apartment complex on Pinnell Lane when a 15 year old driving a car left the street and hit her.

The 15 year old was driving with an 18 year old in the car.  The car hit the girl who was on a curb about 3:30 p.m. Monday.

The girl had two broken femurs, a hip out a place, and a cut to her forehead, according to the New Madrid County Sheriff's Office.  She is in serious, but stable condition.

She was in surgery Tuesday morning.

The 15 year old did not have a valid permit or license.  The driver was questioned and released to parents.  Chief McFerren says charges would be up to juvenile authorities.

  WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

