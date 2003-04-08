Andrew Jackson

Andrew Ryan Jackson graduated from Jackson High School in 2001. He joined the Marines April of last year and is going to school in Athens, Georgia, he will graduate in June, where he goes from there is still unknown. We are very proud of him. Our thoughts and prayers are with ALL the men and women who are serving our country, and their families, and hope for their safe return home! Andrew we are very proud of you! We love and miss you!

Becky Jackson

Matthew Jackson

Richard and Patricia Randol and the rest of the family