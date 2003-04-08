Korey Reichert - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Korey Reichert

A1C Korey Reichert
363rd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron
Prince Sultan Air Base
Saudi Arabia
United States Air Force

He is our hero.  Korey is loved and missed by all of his family and friends.
Keep safe!

Mom, Dad, Kody and the rest of the family

