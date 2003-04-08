Paul Woodard, Jr. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paul Woodard, Jr.

My grandson, Paul Woodard, Jr. (PJ) is in the Army in Iraq. He was my first grandson and has always been special. We (the rest of his family and I) are extremely proud of his service to his country. We pray for his, and other military members safe return.

Patricia Haws
Dexter, MO
