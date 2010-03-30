iPosture: Does it Work?

By Lauren Keith - bio | email

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Can a tiny little device truly ease back pain, prevent slouching and even make you look slimmer? That's the promise makers of the iPosture claim.

Kaylea Bard is your typical 4th grader. She spends a lot of time in front of a PC screen, both at school and at her dad's shop, Computer 21. Besides the computer time, something else she and her dad have in common - slouching while staring at the screen.

"I normally slump over with my chin in my hand," she said.

"I catch myself having to straighten up. My back starts to hurt after awhile," said Kaylea's dad, Andrew Bard.

That's where this little device called the iPosture comes in. Several notable TV programs have featured this, too. Here' s how it supposedly works. When you slouch, it vibrates, alerting you to straighten up. Just by wearing this, it improves back pain and even makes you look slimmer with that elongated waistline. Now, that might be a bit of a stretch, but Andrew and Kaylea are willing to find out.

"It didn't' hurt..just startled me because I was slouching at school and it went off," said Kaylea.

"I like the idea that it doesn't beep--that's probably a plus," said Andrew.

The dad and daughter team wore this device interchangeably for four days. They say it worked great at first, constantly vibrating whenever they slouched. Just a few days later though, the device seems to be slacking off.

"It's not sensitive enough. If you can lean forward for a minute and a half before it goes off, you're still a minute and a half in the wrong posture then," states Andrew.

In fact, the entire time Kaylea wore the iPosture during our interview, it never vibrated when she slouched.

then, Andrew needed help getting the iPosture attached to his neckline, and that's when I dropped the piece as I tried to pry it open.

"It's way too hard to put on," said Andrew.

But both agree they're more aware of their posture after wearing this for a few days, but don't agree if it's worth the $70 price tag.

"I'd rather go to my chiropractor for $70 and get my back fixed," Andrew said.

"I'd give it a B+," said Kaylea.

"I'd give it a D, maybe a C minus. The sensitivity and the price--it's just not worth it," said Andrew.

I'll meet in the middle. The $70 iPosture does not sit up with a C minus on this Does it Work test. You can buy it online on the product's web site.

