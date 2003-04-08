Cecil Ray - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cecil Ray

Cecil Ray is from Benton, MO. He is a tanker in the Army stationed now in Korea. He is the son of Danny and Darlene Ray. He is married with one two year old son, Christopher and another on the way. Cecil, if you get to read this, please come home soon. We miss you. We Love you. 

Your wife and son,  Brandi & Christopher

