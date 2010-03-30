Home invasion leads to shooting in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Home invasion leads to shooting in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Police are investigating a home invasion that happened shortly after midnight Tuesday morning.

According to police a person living at a home on South Benton St. in Cape Girardeau told them someone broke into their home shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say they believe the person entered the home through a window. When the homeowner heard a noise that person fired a shot in the home.

The homeowner told police that's when the person in the house ran.

Police are not releasing the address of the home while their investigation continues. The homeowner was not injured during the break-in.

An officer did say they believe the intruder was not shot or injured.

The police investigation continues.

