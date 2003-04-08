Cecil Ray - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cecil Ray

Cecil Ray is from Benton, MO. He is a tanker in the Army stationed now in Korea. He is the son of Danny and Darlene Ray. He is married with one two-year-old son, Christopher and another on the way. Cecil, if you get to read this, please come home soon. We miss you. We Love you. 

Your wife and son,  Brandi & Christopher

