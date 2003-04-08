Fredrick Evans - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Fredrick Evans

Lcpl. Fredrick R. Evans graduated from Romeoville Ill.  He joined the US Marine Corp in January 2002, and is currently stationed at Camp Pendelton, CA. He was deployed to Kuwait in February 2003, now he is currently in Iraq.  He is a Lcpl 1st BN 5th Marine out of twenty nine Palms, CA.
 He deployed as part operation Iraqi Freedom.

 

Powered by Frankly