Soda bottle meth "generator" found on street in Benton, KY

By Heartland News

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Detectives find a soda bottle converted into a "generator" used in making meth on a Benton street.

Marshall County detectives responded to the report of a suspicious object on the side of the road at the corner of 14th and Joe Creason Drive.

According to Detective Kevin Mighell and Detective Don Tidwell, the "generator" contained chemicals, including sulfuric acid, that are commonly used in making meth.

Detective Mighell says the situation could have been very dangerous to a child, animal or anyone who had touched the bottle. He says the "generator" was found not far from schools, churches and homes.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information on meth manufacturing or trafficking to call the MCSO Detective Division at 270-527-3112 or 270-527-1333.

