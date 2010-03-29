McCracken Co. Sheriff's Dept. searches for credit card theft suspect

By Heartland News

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man who is a accused of charging close to $1,000 on a stolen credit card.

On March 10, Kyle Parrish reported his credit stolen from his wallet while he was at a local fitness club.

According to the sheriff's department, a short time after the card was taken, it was used at several local businesses including Office Depot, Best Buy and Wal-Mart.

The suspect is described as a white male, possibly in his mid-50s. He was wearing glasses; a blue, short-sleeve, button-up shirt; blue jeans and a tan or brown baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the McCracken County Sheriff's Department or Crimestoppers at 270-443-TELL.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.