Post office to move to five-day delivery

By Greg Webb, Producer
WASHINGTON (KFVS) - Saturday mail service is soon to be a thing of the past.

The US Postal Service has announced they will move forward with plans to cut service from six days a week to five.  It's all a way to help save money.

Sam Pulcrano, the USPS Vice President for Sustainability, says the Postal Service would rack up a $238 billion debt over the next decade if no action were taken.

The Post Office is aiming for next spring to make the switch.

Pulcrano cites a Gallup poll that two-thirds of Americans agree the change is necessary.

