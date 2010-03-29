Post office to move to five-day delivery

By Heartland News

WASHINGTON (KFVS) - Saturday mail service is soon to be a thing of the past.

The US Postal Service has announced they will move forward with plans to cut service from six days a week to five. It's all a way to help save money.

Sam Pulcrano, the USPS Vice President for Sustainability, says the Postal Service would rack up a $238 billion debt over the next decade if no action were taken.

The Post Office is aiming for next spring to make the switch.

Pulcrano cites a Gallup poll that two-thirds of Americans agree the change is necessary.

