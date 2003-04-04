Edward Crader - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Edward Crader

LCpl Edward Crader is from Doniphan, Missouri. He is a Communication Expert at Cherry Point, NC. Edward last known location was Kuwait with other Marines protecting our country. Family members are parents Dan and Laurie, twin sister Amy, and two younger twin brothers Jeff and Adam.
