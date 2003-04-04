Daniel Vandeven - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Daniel Vandeven

PFC  Daniel R. Vandeven - Leopold, MO
Stationed at Ft. Campbell, KY with the 101st Airborne.  He is now serving in Operation Iraqui Freedom, with the HSB 3/20th Field Aftillery.  Our prayers are with our son, and all the troops.

 

