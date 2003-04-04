Jeremy Duty - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jeremy Duty

Jeremy Cole Duty is an E-3 aboard the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76)currently under construction in Newport News, VA. Jeremy is an Aviation Ordnanceman in the Weapons Department aboard the USS Ronald Reagan. The Commissioning of the Reagan will be this summer.

 

