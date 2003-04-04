Robert Lincoln

SrA Robert Darren Lincoln is from Chaffee, MO and the son of Lynn Lincoln and Vicky & Jack Martin of Chaffee and brother to Samantha Lincoln. He graduated in May of 2000 and joined the United States Air Force in August of that same year. Darren is stationed in Germany with the 426th IOS. He knows freedom is worth fighting for and is very proud to serve his country. He is missed by everyone who has ever had the pleasure of spending one minute with him. We miss you Darren and support you and our troops. Love, Mom, Jack, Samantha & Grandma & the rest of your family and friends.

Thank you so much for this service. It means so much to the families and the troops.