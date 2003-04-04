A1C Blake Poynor is assigned to a Red Horse Unit at Hurlburt Field Flordia and is currently deployed to Operation Iraqi Freedom at Thumrite Oman. He is the grandson of Leo & Betty Hayes and son of Teresa Poynor of Wappappello Mo. He is a gruadate of Puxico High School and joined the Air Force in Aug 2002. His aunt Eileen Thompson is a TSgt in the Air Force currently stationed at Randolph AFB Texas awaiting deployment orders.