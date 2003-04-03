AW 1 Terry Brandes. After graduation from Jackson High School in 1983, he entered the U. S Navy and has served his country ever since. During his service to his country, Petty Officer 1st Class Brandes has been assigned to the Air Warfare Combat Search & Rescue Unit serving in Desert Strom - Desert Shield - Desert Fox - Enduring Freedom - Kosova - Lebanon "Neo Operation" - Operation Freedom. Presently he and his family are in Florida while he serves at N.A.S. Jacksonville, FL We truly appreciate all the things he has given up to serve our country‘s battle in keeping our freedoms that we tend to take for granted. May God Bless America and all our military families both abroad and at home.

With Love & Pride

Gary & Geneva Brandes