Bradly Weaver is stationed on the USS Essex out of Sasebo, Japan. He is the only child of Cindy Davis and Terry Weaver. He is a Petty Officer 3rd Class ET. He has been on the USS Essex since Jan.3 of this year.

With his wife, Jacqui he has a 5 year old daughter, who has not seen very much of her father in the last 18 months. She is to young to understand what is happening in our world. While Daddy is fighting for freedom she is learning her ABC's.

Brad is not just my hero, my daughter's hero, or my mother-in-law's. He is everyone's hero, as is every member of our military. No one can fight for freedom alone. It takes many. In our home, in our family and in our town all of the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces and our supporters world wide, are heroes.

Thank you for allowing me a forum to express how we feel in this home about the war. And allowing us to recognize the heroes from our area.

Proud Navy Wife--Jacqui Weaver

Proud Navy Mom--Cindy Davis

Proud Navy Daughter--Becca Weaver