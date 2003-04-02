Scott Smith - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Scott Smith

Scott C. Smith 3 rd Class Petty Officer, Based out of Bremerton, Wa. He is originally from Poplar Bluff, MO
His ship is USS Bridge.  He is in the Persian Gulf in Iraq.
Wife is Kara Kearbey Smith
Son of Dr. Porter & Pam Smith
Son-in-law of Lee & Karen Kearbey
