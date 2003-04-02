SSgt. Jeremy Graviett graduated from Bloomfield, MO H.S. in 1999. Graduated from Basic in Oct. of 1999. He serves in the Munitions Division of the USAF out of Whiteman AFB. He was deployed to the Middle East in January. He married Ashley Stewart in June 2002. His parents are Ron & Linda Graviett from Bloomfield. His grandparents are Arnold and Emma Guzman of Oran, MO and Mildred Burnett and Max Graviett of Sikeston, MO. We are proud of him in defending our freedom.