Andrew Montgomery - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Andrew Montgomery

Spc. Andrew Montgomery is serving  in the United States Army. He is stationed at Fort Campbell, Ky. He is a door gunner on a Blackhawk hellicopter with the 101st Air Assult. He is deployed to the war, with B Co. of the 4th bat. of the 101st. He joined the army after graduating from high school in 1998.

 

Powered by Frankly