Jerry Sanders

My husband is currently deployed to Bosnia, serving in Operation Enduring Freedom. His name is LTC Jerry R. Sanders, and he is with the 35th Division there, SFOR-13 Task Force. He is a combat engineer, and is serving as the division engineer on this mission. He works full time as the Administrative Officer at the National Guard Armory here in Cape Girardeau. He has been gone since Dec. 1, 2002, and is on a one-year tour. Thank you for the wonderful support you have given to our military.

Becki Sanders