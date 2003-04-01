Kyle Dillon - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kyle Dillon

Kyle Dillon of Cape Girardeau, Mo, is the son of Dr. Howard Podolsky & Gina Dillon-Podolsky. Kyle is currently aboard the USS Constellation in the Persian Gulf. Kyle was deployed from San Diego to the Persian Gulf in November of 2002. Kyle will be celebrating his 20th birthday on April 9th.

