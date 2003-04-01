Lucas Hopkins - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Lucas Hopkins is E3 with the U-S.Navy. He is stationed in Kuwait at the present time with the Seabee Construction unit out of Little Creek Naval Base in Norfork, Virginia. His hometown is Jackson, Mo, a 2002 JHS graduate.
David & Theresa Hopkins (parents)

 

