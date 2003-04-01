KFVS12 Openings - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KFVS12 Openings

Click Here for Current Openings

KFVS12 and WQWQ, Raycom Media stations, are committed to a broad applicant recruiting outreach program in our continuing efforts to represent our diverse community. As part of this effort, we encourage qualified community organizations to become part of a full-time job opportunity notification mailing list. If your organization is interested in becoming part of this list, and you distribute job information or can provide referrals as part of your regular activity, we would like to hear from you. We would then notify you of each full-time opening and ask you to refer individuals to us for consideration. Send your request to:

Kathy Cowan
Human Resources Director
KFVS-TV  
P.O. Box 100
Cape Girardeau, MO 63702

  • KFVS12 OpeningsMore>>

  • FCC EEO Public File Report

    FCC EEO Public File Report

    KFVS-TV – Cape Girardeau, Missouri* EEO PUBLIC FILE REPORT October 1, 2011 thru September 30, 2012 RECRUITMENT SOURCES USED FOR FULL-TIME VACANCIES Appendix A includes a list of recruitment sources,

    KFVS-TV – Cape Girardeau, Missouri EEO PUBLIC FILE REPORT

Powered by Frankly