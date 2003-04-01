Benjamin Ceglinski - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Benjamin Ceglinski, son of Benny & Aleta Ceglinski of rural Centralia, Illinois, and Marilyn Ceglinski of Dix, Illinois, is currently serving aboard the USS Carl Vinson in the US Navy.  Benjamin graduated from Woodlawn High School, Woodlawn, Illinois, in 1999, and has been serving in the US Navy since September 2000. 

