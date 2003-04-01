PFC Joshua Vied is from Benton, KY he attended Marshall County High School and is with the US Marine Corp. based at Twentynine Palms, CA. Joshua is currently serving in Iraq, in Operation Iraqi Freedom as a riffleman in the infantry. Serving in the A-Co 1st Division, 1st Battalion, 7th Marines, 3rd PLT. Son of Charles & Lori Vied, Benton, KY. Grandparents are Buford Wood, Calvert City, KY and Chester & Tommie (Barrett) Vied, Benton, KY.

submitted by Tammie Vied-Smith, aunt