Michael McDonald - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Michael McDonald

Lcpl Michael McDonald is in the USMC. He is currently over in the Iraq area but we arent sure exactly where.  His wife Deanna and 3 kids, Aaron, Alexis and Cassie are residents of Sesser now. Michael is originally from Tilden. 
Cheri McDonald

 

Powered by Frankly