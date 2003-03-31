William Stearns

Wm. Tyler Stearns - Jackson, MO

Tyler is a Lance Corporal in the United States Marine Corps. He graduated from Jackson High School in 2000. He is stationed at Marine Corps. Air Station in Beaufort, South Carolina but is currently deployed overseas with Operation Iraqi Freedom.

All of his family and friends are very proud of him and support him, and pray for his quick and safe return. God bless all military who are proudly and bravely serving our country.

His proud Marine MOM