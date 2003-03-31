Cpl Tim W Green of Barlow, KY deployed to the Persian Gulf as of January 2003. Tim is stationed at MCAS New River, Jacksonville, NC. Tim is an Avionics Tech with the USMC (HMM-162). He is currently aboard the USS Saipan an amphibious assault ship waiting for further orders. Tim is the son of Gayle Newton Green of Barlow and of Timothy James Green of Cunningham.