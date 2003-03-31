Joseph Swallers - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Joseph Swallers

Cpl.Joseph Wayne Swallers DuQuoin,Il. 133rd Sig.Bn, Company B.Currently Deployed to Ft. Riley,Ks for further orders. Joey is my daddy and I love him very much. My mommy and I also miss him very much.
Katlynn Swallers

 

Powered by Frankly