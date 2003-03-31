Our hero is our oldest son, Lt. Jason Kirk, an Air Force pilot. He, along with all the other U.S. Military servicemen and women, are truly heroes as they sacrifice much to serve the country they love. Jason was deployed to Saudi Arabia a few weeks ago and is flying a KC-135 refueling tanker. He made us very proud the day he received his Air Force wings, no easy task. Little did we know then that he would be involved in a war less than 18 months later. He loves to fly and is doing what he always dreamed of, as many of you know. We are very proud of him now as he serves his country and we know that he is proud to wear the uniform of an Air Force officer. We wish him a safe return to the states and godspeed. Please keep him and all the U.S. Military in your prayers. With grateful thanks, our hero, from your two proud parents.