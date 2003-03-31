Matthew Stewart - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Matthew Stewart

Matthew L. Stewart has always been smart, courageous, on the edge, doing what he thought was right.  I wondered what kind of man he would be.  Now, he is a man who is fighting for you and for me.  He could not wait to grow up and be on his way.  Son,  I wish we could trade places today.     I love you, miss you, and if you need me, call.
 
Mark Stewart

 

