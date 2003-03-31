Tech Sgt. Bill Myers USAF, Sikeston, Mo.

Bill is the son of Dennis Myers and Linda Werneck Myers. He is proudly serving our country at an undisclosed location near the Iraqi border. His wife, Debbie, and 2 sons, Caleb and Dustin reside in Newport News, Va. We are very proud of him and ask that you pray for him and the rest of our troops that are so bravely serving our country.