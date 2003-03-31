My hero is my youngest son, Sgt. David O'Leary, currently stationed at Ft. Belvoir Virginia. David joined the Army during his senior year at Advance High School in 1997 on a delayed entry program. He was deployed to Germany during the Kosovo conflict, then returned to Ft. Bragg, North Carolina where he stayed for 2 years. He has had multiple duties throughout his career but truly loves his MOS of Satellite Imagery. He is married with one child. Although his visits are few and far between he's always in our hearts and thoughts.

Jody Hahn