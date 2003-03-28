Timothy Stevens - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Timothy Stevens

SFC Timothy R. Stevens, Military Policeman - Stationed: Ft. Benning, Ga.- Husband of: Kelli - Father of: Devon (daughter) & Clayton (son) - Son of Robert & Linda - Brother of: Tyla

We are so very proud of him and will be glad when he returns to the states.

