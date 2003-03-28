Tony Cookson

LCpl. Tony L. Cookson from Poplar Bluff, Mo. Currenty stationed in Kuwait at the Aliashan Air Force Base, he is the son of Teresa Cookson also of Poplar Bluff. Tony is the grandson of Connie Cookson and Ray Cookson both of Puxico, MO. Tony is 21 years old and graduated from Poplar Bluff High School in May of 2001. He joined the Marines in March of 2002 and graduated basic training in July of 2002. Tony is currenty a avation mechanic on the CH53 Echo helicopters, and is in the 3rd Marine Air Division (mag16) out of Miramar Air Force Base in San Diego, CA. His family wishes him the best and that he returns home safely!