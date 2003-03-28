Clint Russell - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Clint Russell

LCPL Clint Russell, son of Cheryl Russell, Elkville, Illinois, Graduated Elverado High School, 2002. Attended MCRD, San Diego. Clint completed theBasic Electronics Course, Mirominiature/Automated Test Equipment Tech Course, and Communication Security Equipment Repair Course at Marine Corps Communication-Electronics School MCAGCC, 29 Palms, CA. My love and prayers to Clint.

Semper Fi
Cheryl Russell

 

