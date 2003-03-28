Joseph Wills

Joe is attached to the 4th Squadron, 3d Armored Cavalry Regiment in Fort Carson, Colorado as a Crew Chief on an UH-60 Blackhawk. He Returned to the States in January from 18 months in Germany, and six months in Kosovo. He has received his deployment orders, and is on his way to the Gulf.

He is the son of Larry Wills and Sandy Busby of Bloomfield, Mo.and is a 1999 gradate of Bloomfield High School.