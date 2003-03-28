Heartland Marine Adopted by Police
By: Arnold Wyrick
(West City, IL)--One Heartland Marine who's fighting in Iraq just got a bigger family. Corporal Howard Reed's been adopted by the West City Police Department.
Cpl. Reed was supposed to be getting out of the Marines this March, but when the call to duty came in, he was shipped out to Kuwait. "Our department, like a lot of others, have relatives and friends who've been deployed or are going to be deployed," says Officer Todd Kays. "He's a friend of ours and we want to bring him home safe, and take care of him while he's over there," Officer Kays said.
Cpl. Reed's wife Nikki says her husband will be very gald to get the care package from home. "For the police to adopt him like this is just great. I'm so grateful that they've done it, because he'll greatly appreciate it," says Nikki Reed.
She and Howard were to be married on March 29th, but instead they wed before he was shipped overseas. " I get really scared especially when I hear about the Marines. Because there are 11 missing from Camp Lejune, and that's where he's stationed. And I'm just praying that it's not them," Reed said. "I talked with him the night before they started bombing.
His unit is one of the ones fighting in An Nasiriyah. All I care about is that he comes home," said Reed. The young couple is expecting their first child in September. Nikki isn't sure if Howard will make it home before his first child is born. "He can be over there for as long as they need him to be. Just let him come home safe,and complete to me."
The identity of a homicide victim in Dexter, Missouri has been released.
The identity of a homicide victim in Dexter, Missouri has been released.
A Scott County Water District 4 official said the area is without water, but that is being fixed right now.
A Scott County Water District 4 official said the area is without water, but that is being fixed right now.
An Ameren spokesperson says crews worked until 11 p.m. on June 28 and will be back out there around 6 a.m
An Ameren spokesperson says crews worked until 11 p.m. on June 28 and will be back out there around 6 a.m
The City of Carterville, Illinois has water again after storms caused a power outage at the pump station Thursday night.
The City of Carterville, Illinois has water again after storms caused a power outage at the pump station Thursday night.
A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Friday, June 29 due to the high heat index.
A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Friday, June 29 due to the high heat index.
The gunman, who shot through the glass doors to gain entry to the newsroom, mutilated his fingers in an effort to thwart police from getting his fingerprints.
The gunman, who shot through the glass doors to gain entry to the newsroom, mutilated his fingers in an effort to thwart police from getting his fingerprints.
Staffers hid under desks, praying for it to end. When it did, they turned to the surreal, unthinkable task of reporting a shooting that had just targeted them.
Staffers hid under desks, praying for it to end. When it did, they turned to the surreal, unthinkable task of reporting a shooting that had just targeted them.
A 77-year-old Texas grandfather was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl and recording it after a computer repair shop reported him to police.
A 77-year-old Texas grandfather was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl and recording it after a computer repair shop reported him to police.
Things did not go well for Brittany Burke, 29, who is charged with obstructing an officer and mischief.
Things did not go well for Brittany Burke, 29, who is charged with obstructing an officer and mischief.
After months of unexplained stomach issues, pain, and weight gain a Montgomery woman now has answers.
After months of unexplained stomach issues, pain, and weight gain a Montgomery woman now has answers.
Glynn County police have confirmed three people died after an apparent police standoff in Brunswick.
Glynn County police have confirmed three people died after an apparent police standoff in Brunswick.
The man, whom police identified as 48-year-old Minnesotan Todd Keeling, was at the stadium to install a new beer tap system he'd invented.
The man, whom police identified as 48-year-old Minnesotan Todd Keeling, was at the stadium to install a new beer tap system he'd invented.
Authorities have released dash cam video of a man driving down a road with a Summerville police officer hanging to the side of the vehicle.
Authorities have released dash cam video of a man driving down a road with a Summerville police officer hanging to the side of the vehicle.
The online retailer, wanting more control over how its packages are delivered, rolled out a program Thursday that lets entrepreneurs around the country launch businesses that deliver Amazon packages.
The online retailer, wanting more control over how its packages are delivered, rolled out a program Thursday that lets entrepreneurs around the country launch businesses that deliver Amazon packages.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department and the U.S. Marshals Service will hold a joint press conference on Thursday at 11: 30 a.m. to provide an update on a shooting where a number of people have been arrested in the death of a 17-year-old student-athlete.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department and the U.S. Marshals Service will hold a joint press conference on Thursday at 11: 30 a.m. to provide an update on a shooting where a number of people have been arrested in the death of a 17-year-old student-athlete.