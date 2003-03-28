Stephen Bray - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Staff Sgt. Stephen Bray -- Ste. Genevieve, MO

Staff Sgt. Stephen K. Bray

Bray is a light-wheel vehicle mechanic and shop foreman assigned to the 801st Main Support Battalion at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.  He has five years of military service.  Bray is the son of Patty Arnold and Stepson of Michael J. Arnold of Ste. Genevieve,  MO.    Bray is married with two children.   Bray is a 1997 graduate of Ste. Genevieve High School.

Bray is now serving in Iraq.

