Makesha Minniefield is currently serving with the US Army in Iraq. She is a former resident of Malden, MO and graduate of Malden High School.

Makesha's Mother, E-5 Diane Minniefield, is is currently serving as a Nurse in the Army at Ft. Gordon in Augusta, GA.

Her grandmother, Bertha Minniefield, of Malden, MO says that prayer and faith is what keeps her going during these times.

The Minniefield Family